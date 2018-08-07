You are here:
Sensex, Nifty open at record high, pare gains amid trade war worries; Re hits 2-week low against dollar

Business Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2018 10:14:41 IST

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex pared initial gains after hitting a record high of 37,876.87 in early trade today as investors turned cautious amid escalating global trade war concerns.

The 30-share index rose 184.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to hit a new peak of 37,876.87. Market sentiment, however, turned cautious as the index pared gains trading 40.13 points, or 0.11 percent higher at 37,732.02 at 0950 Hrs.

The gauge had gained 526.73 points in the previous two sessions.

Sectoral indices led by metal, IT, auto, tech, consumer durables, realty and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone, rising up to 1.46 percent.

The NSE index Nifty too edged higher by 41.85 points, or 0.36 percent, to scale a new high of 11,428.95.

Prominent gainers in the Sensex kitty were Vedanta, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Coal India, M&M, Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, NTPC and Sun Pharma, rising up to 2.72 percent.

File image of stock broker. Reuters.

Top losers include Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, TCS and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 4 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 248.709 crore, while domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 218.64 crore yesterday, provisional exchange data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 0.06 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.25 percent in their early deals. The Shanghai Composite index too was up by 0.24 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.20 percent higher in yesterday's trade.

Rupee declines

The rupee weakened by another 5 paise to trade at a fresh two-week low of 68.93 against the US dollar in early session today due to increased demand for the American currency from importers as global trade war concerns rise.

The dollar's gains against other currencies on escalating trade war worries between the United States and China, also impacted the rupee sentiment, currency dealers said. They said, a higher opening of the domestic equity market, however, capped the rupee's losses.

Yesterday, the rupee dropped by 28 paise to end at 68.88 against the US dollar on frantic demand for the US currency from importers and corporates.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 184.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to quote an all-time high of 37,876.87 in opening trade today.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 10:14 AM

