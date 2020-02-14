Sensex, Nifty fall for second day as banking, auto stocks slide; IndusInd, SBI, HDFC Bank among top losers

Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty dropped by almost half a percentage point on Friday as banking shares tumbled following the Supreme Court taking a strong note of non-compliance of its order asking telcos to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore in statutory dues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 202.05 points or 0.49 percent to end at 41,257.74, with 22 of its constituents closing with losses.

The broader NSE Nifty shed 61.20 points or 0.50 percent to settle at 12,113.50 as banking, auto, FMCG and energy counters retreated.

#MarketAtClose | Market slips for 2nd day, Sensex & Nifty close below 50-DMA; Sensex ends 202 points lower at 41,258, Nifty slips 61 pts to 12,113 pic.twitter.com/XpZWAcS6yu — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 14, 2020

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the top echelons of telecom firms to explain why contempt action should not be taken against them for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the telecom department.

The order raised concerns over banks' exposure to AGR-hit telcos, mainly Vodafone Idea which reported more than Rs 6,000 crore loss for the October-December quarter.

The telecom department also withdrew its order that asked for no coercive action against telecom companies defaulting on statutory dues payment.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser among Sensex stocks, dropping by 4.38 percent. SBI declined 2.41 percent, HDFC Bank 1.77 percent and Axis Bank fell by 1.5 percent.

Among others, auto, FMCG and power stocks also closed in the red.

