Sensex, Nifty extend winning run for fourth day in a row; TCS spurts 5.47% on better Q1 show

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rose over 26 points to close at 36,265.93 on Wednesday, powered by a rally in IT bellwether TCS following better-than-expected quarterly results.

TCS spurted 5.47 percent to its lifetime high of Rs 1,979.60, a day after the country's largest software exporter posted a 23.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

Extending its winning run for the fourth day, the 30-share barometer, after opening on a strong footing on optimistic buying by participants, gathered momentum to touch a high of 36,362.30.

However, it shed some ground on profit-booking and slipped to touch a low of 36,169.70, before finally finishing at 36,265.93, up by 26.31 points, or 0.07 percent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too closed at 10,948.30, up just 1.05 points, or 0.01 percent, after moving between 10,976.65 and 10,923.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought equities to the tune of Rs 293.96 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 20.73 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.