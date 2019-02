Sensex, Nifty end modestly higher after choppy session as RBI monetary policy meet begins today

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher after a choppy session Tuesday, with investors largely remaining on the sidelines as the RBI's monetary policy review meeting got underway.

Lack of cues from overseas markets also affected the momentum, traders said.

After a subdued opening, the 30-share Sensex ended 34.07 points, or 0.09 percent, higher at 36,616.81. Similarly, the NSE Nifty edged up 22.10 points, or 0.20 percent, to 10,934.35.

In the Sensex pack, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and M&M were the top gainers, spurting up to 2.66 percent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, ITC and ICICI Bank fell up to 2.63 percent.

Investors were awaiting cues from the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review, traders said.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meet on Tuesday to decide on key rates amid expectations that it would change stance to neutral on low inflation but may not cut rates due to fiscal challenges and rising oil prices.

"Market was volatile and faced stiff resistance at 10,950 levels. However, investors got bargaining opportunity in auto and private banks post the January auto sales and in expectation of dovish RBI monetary policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Broader indices, however, ended in the red, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap sliding up to 0.91 percent.

Sectorally, realty, metals and FMCG indices ended in the red, while auto and financial services finished with gains.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 112.13 crore Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 65.22 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.19 percent. Bourses in China, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia remained closed for the Lunar New Year.

In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.83 percent, while Paris CAC 40 rose 0.77 percent in late morning deals. London's FTSE surged 1.12 percent.

The rupee, meanwhile, rebounded 4 paise against the US dollar to 71.76 intra-day.

The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.64 percent to $62.91 per barrel.

