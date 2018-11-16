Sensex, Nifty end higher for 2nd session on strong foreign fund inflows and strengthening rupee

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex Friday continued its rising streak for the second day to end at near a four-week high of 35,436.33, fuelled by gains in Reliance Industries and other blue-chips amid continued foreign fund inflows and strengthening rupee.

A higher opening in European shares too influenced sentiments in Mumbai.

Both benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - recorded their third straight weekly gains by rising 298.61 points and 97 points, respectively.

The Sensex opened higher and advanced further to scale the day's high of 35,545.85, but settled at 35,457.16 points, a gain of 196.62 points, or 0.56 percent, due to profit-taking activity.

This is the highest closing since 17 October, when it had closed at 34,779.58. The gauge had risen 119 points in Thursday's trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled 65.50 points, or 0.62 percent higher, at 10,682.20 after shuttling between 10,695.15 and 10,631.15.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading higher by 25 paise at 71.72 against the American currency (intra-day) Friday.

Positive leads from other Asian markets tracking overnight gains at Wall Street also boosted investor sentiment.

Continued capital inflows by foreign funds and retail investors kept market's mood upbeat, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) accumulated shares worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 165.31 crore Thursday, provisional data showed.