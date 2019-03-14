Sensex, Nifty end flat on profit booking in energy, IT stocks amid mixed global cues

Mumbai: Stock markets closed with marginal gains in a volatile trade Thursday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid mixed global cues.

After rising over 150 points in early trade, the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up by 2.72 points, or 0.01 percent, at 37,754.89, extending gains to the fourth session.

The broader NSE Nifty closed with gains of 1.55 points, or 0.01 percent, at 11,343.25.

Among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Coal India, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank rose up to 3.53 percent.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, TCS, SBI and RIL were among the top losers, falling up to 2.16 percent.

Sectorally, the BSE realty, metal, telecom and healthcare indices ended the day in the green while IT, auto and power indices settled in the red.

Investors booked profits in recent gainers, weakening benchmark indices, traders said.

Strengthening gains, the rupee on Thursday further appreciated marginally to 69.51 against the US dollar intra-day.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,722.28 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,508.14 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.15 percent, Korea's Kospi was up 0.34 percent, while Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.20 percent, and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.01 percent lower.

Similarly, in the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.43 percent. Paris CAC 40 rose 0.69 percent and London's FTSE was up 0.46 percent in early deals.

Global crude benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.41 percent to $67.83 per barrel.

