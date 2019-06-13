Sensex, Nifty end flat amid mixed cues from domestic, global markets; Yes Bank shares tank 13%

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex ended marginally lower while the NSE Nifty closed a tad higher on Thursday amid mixed cues from domestic and global markets.

After plunging over 300 points during the day, the BSE gauge pared most losses to settle 15.45 points, or 0.04 percent, lower at 39,741.36. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,461.27 and a high of 39,800.81.

The broader NSE Nifty inched up 7.85 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 11,914.05. During the day, the index touched a low of 11,817.05 and a high of 11,931.35.

Yes Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack for the second consecutive session, plummeting 12.96 percent, after Moody's placed the private sector lender's ratings under review for a possible downgrade.

IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Maruti, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, ONGC and RIL too fell up to 4.96 percent.

Top gainers included PowerGrid, M&M, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and HDFC twins, rising up to 1.54 percent.

According to experts, the market mood was subdued amid rising uncertainty over trade talks between the US and China.

However, losses were capped as investors took positive cues from factory output numbers, released after market hours on Wednesday.

India's industrial output grew to a six-month high of 3.4 percent in April mainly on account of improvement in mining and power generation, while retail inflation spiked to a seven-month high of 3.05 percent in May, though remaining within the RBI's comfort level.

Elsewhere in Asia, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose marginally, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended in the red.

On the other hand, stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 16 paise to 69.51 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rallied 3.54 percent to $62.09 per barrel, amid conflicting reports of an attack and an accident involving two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.