Sensex, Nifty end flat after volatile trade: Top 10 gainers and losers today at close of market
While the BSE Sensex was up 7.09 points or 0.01 percent at 49,751.41, the Nifty was up 32.10 points or 0.22 percent at 14,707.80
The financial markets saw high volatility all through the day on 23 February and ended almost flat. At close, BSE Sensex was up 7.09 points or 0.01 percent at 49,751.41, whereas the Nifty was up 32.10 points or 0.22 percent at 14,707.80.
According to a report by Money Control, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC, Hindalco Industries and UPL were among major gainers, while key losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, and Divis Labs.
Overall, about 1,657 shares advanced, 1,213 shares declined, and 158 shares remained unchanged.
There were gains in metal and energy stocks but stocks of banking and other financial services were down. The benchmarks were indeed outperformed by broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices outperformed the benchmarks as they gained one percent each.
According to a report by Financial Express, domestic benchmarks snapped their five-day losing streak to end flat. ONGC was the top gainer at the 30-stock BSE Sensex surging as high as 7 percent during the day. L&T and Induslnd Bank were the other top gainers. Among the sectoral indices Bank Nifty, Nifty PSU Bank, NIFTY Private Bank, and Nifty Pharma closed with losses. India VIX ended in the read.
As per NSE, here are the percentage change for the top gainers today:
- Tata Steel: 7.24 percent.
- Tata Motors: 6.63 percent
- Hindalco: 5.71 percent.
- ONGC: 5.69 percent
- UPL: 4.98 percent
- GAIL: 3.43 percent
- BPCL: 3.42 percent
- LT: 2.66 percent
- INDUSINDBGK: 2.45 percent
- SBILIFE: 2.42 percent
The top 10 losers are:
- Kotak Bank: -3.89 percent
- Adani Ports -1.68 percent
- Maruti: -1.57 percent
- Bajaj Auto: -1.50 percent
- Divislab: -1.31 percent
- HDFC Bank: -1.21 percent
- HCL Tech: -0.95 percent
- HDFC: -0.87 percent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.69 percent
- Wipro: -0.69 percent
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Asian markets extend rally amid falling COVID-19 cases; oil prices surge on hopes of rising demand
Tokyo was the standout performer, with the Nikkei 225 breaking through 30,000 points for the first time in 31 years
Sensex surges by over 300 points in early trade; Nifty rises by 81.5 points
ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 percent, followed by L&T, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv
Sensex tumbles by over 300 points in early trading; Nifty falls below 15,300
Nestle India was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 percent, followed by ONGC, HDFC, TCS, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank