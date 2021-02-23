Sensex, Nifty end flat after volatile trade: Top 10 gainers and losers today at close of market

While the BSE Sensex was up 7.09 points or 0.01 percent at 49,751.41, the Nifty was up 32.10 points or 0.22 percent at 14,707.80

The financial markets saw high volatility all through the day on 23 February and ended almost flat. At close, BSE Sensex was up 7.09 points or 0.01 percent at 49,751.41, whereas the Nifty was up 32.10 points or 0.22 percent at 14,707.80.

According to a report by Money Control, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC, Hindalco Industries and UPL were among major gainers, while key losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, and Divis Labs.

Overall, about 1,657 shares advanced, 1,213 shares declined, and 158 shares remained unchanged.

There were gains in metal and energy stocks but stocks of banking and other financial services were down. The benchmarks were indeed outperformed by broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices outperformed the benchmarks as they gained one percent each.

According to a report by Financial Express, domestic benchmarks snapped their five-day losing streak to end flat. ONGC was the top gainer at the 30-stock BSE Sensex surging as high as 7 percent during the day. L&T and Induslnd Bank were the other top gainers. Among the sectoral indices Bank Nifty, Nifty PSU Bank, NIFTY Private Bank, and Nifty Pharma closed with losses. India VIX ended in the read.

As per NSE, here are the percentage change for the top gainers today:

Tata Steel: 7.24 percent.

Tata Motors: 6.63 percent

Hindalco: 5.71 percent.

ONGC: 5.69 percent

UPL: 4.98 percent

GAIL: 3.43 percent

BPCL: 3.42 percent

LT: 2.66 percent

INDUSINDBGK: 2.45 percent

SBILIFE: 2.42 percent

The top 10 losers are: