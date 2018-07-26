Sensex, Nifty close at new high on earnings boost; SBI, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corp surge

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex ended at a record high for the fourth session in a row on Thursday on persistent demand for bluechips, led by SBI, ICICI Bank and Power Grid Corporation.

Better-than-expected June quarter results from index pivotals boosted sentiment.

The 30-share Sensex surpassed the 37,000-mark for the first time in history to touch a high of 37,061.62 (intra-day) after a bout of choppy trade, breaking its previous high of 36,947.18 hit on Wednesday.

It shed some ground on profit-booking, before finally ending 126.41 points, or 0.34 percent higher at a new peak of 36,984.64, smashing its previous record close of 36,858.23 reached on Wednesday.

The gauge has now gained 507 points in four days.

The NSE Nifty also hit a record intra-day high of 11,185.85, before finishing at a fresh record of 11,167.30, up 35.30 points, or 0.32 percent. It bettered its previous closing high of 11,134.30 reached on 24 July.

On a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 97.64 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,195.75 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.