You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Sensex, Nifty close at life-time highs post robust buying in metal, realty stocks on the back of upbeat earnings

Business Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 16:30:37 IST

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed at life-time high levels on Monday after robust buying in metal, realty and capital goods stocks on the back of encouraging earnings.

The BSE Sensex continued its record-setting spree for a second day as it gained 106.50 points to close at fresh peak of 36,825.10. The 30-share index also bettered its record trading high at 36,902.06 points in day trade. It had hit its previous record intra-day high of 36,749.69 on Monday.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The broader NSE Nifty also finished at fresh record high of 11,134.30, up 49.55 points or 0.45 percent, as 32 of its 50 scrips gained. The 50-issue index surpassed its previous record closing of 11,130.40 hit on 29 January.

Sustained FII inflows and fresh spell of buying by domestic institutional investors supported the stocks at record levels. Besides, encouraging first-quarter earnings by some more companies and firming trend in global markets too bolstered trading sentiments, brokers said.

Major gainers include L&T, Asian Paints, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Coal India, Infosys, M&M, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HDFC, Power Grid, ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, ITC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI, rising up to 3.36 percent.

FirstCutByManjul24072018

Shares of cement major ACC Ltd on Monday surged 12.86 percent after the company reported a rise, albeit marginally, in the consolidated net profit at Rs 329 crore for the June quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 259.37 crore and DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 124.82 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 16:30 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores