Sensex jumps over 250 points, Nifty rises 47 points in opening trade; Infosys rallies 5%, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors up 4%

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 250 points in opening trade on Monday driven by gains in index heavyweight Infosys, amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share index, however, gave up some gains to trade 164.84 points or 0.43 percent, higher at 38,901.07 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 46.95 points or 0.41 percent to 11,599.45.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 percent after the IT major came out with its June quarter results in post-market hours on Friday. The company posted a better-than-expected 5.3 percent rise in its June quarter net profit and raised revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal.

Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, TatBajaj a Motors, M&M and Bajaj Auto also rose up to 3.88 percent.

On the other hand, L&T, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NTPC and PowerGrid fell up to 1.10 percent.

Besides the rally in Infosys shares, firm global cues too drove investor sentiment here, traders said.

Market it also awaiting wholesale price index (WPI) data, scheduled to be released later in the day.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge settled 86.88 points or 0.22 percent lower at 38,736.23; and the broader NSE Nifty dropped 30.40 points, or 0.26 percent, to 11,552.50.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 850.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 940.12 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading higher in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 14 paise to 68.55 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.12 percent lower at 66.64 per barrel.

