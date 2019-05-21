Sensex jumps over 200 points to hit record intra-day high in early trade; investors' euphoria continues over exit poll outcome

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points to hit a record intra-day high of 39,565.82 as investors' euphoria over exit poll outcome continued in early session on Tuesday.

#Sensex breaches its previous highest mark of 39487 currently at 39,554.28 pic.twitter.com/xWRCchgbMS — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019

The 30-share index was trading 205.24 points, or 0.52 percent, higher at 39,557.91.

In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty rose 48.90 points, or 0.41 percent, to 11,877.15.

In the previous session, the Sensex ended 1,421.90 points, or 3.75 per cent, higher at 39,352.67, and the Nifty soared 421.10 points, or 3.69 percent, to 11,828.25.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in morning trade include HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, RIL, Bajaj Auto, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Axis Bank and Asian Paints, rising up to 2.21 percent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, SBI, Infosys, ONGC and TCS fell up to 3.18 percent.

"Market has given a thumbs-up to exit poll numbers. Sentiments have turned around drastically and the benchmark indices can gain 5-8 percent more from here over the next few weeks if the final election outcome is in line or even better than exit polls," said Gaurav Dua, Senior VP, Head Strategy and Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Most exit polls forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results of the seven-phase polls will come out Thursday.

Meanwhile, market regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,734.45 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 542.71 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.

Asian shares won some respite on Tuesday after Washington temporarily eased trade restrictions imposed last week on China’s Huawei, although fears of a further escalation in tensions kept investors on edge.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.35 percent but stayed not far from a four-month low touched on Friday.

It has fallen almost 8% from a nine-month peak hit just over a month ago. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 percent.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1 percent a day after it fell to a three-month intraday low as Washington allowed Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets until 19 August.

Benchmarks on Wall Street ended in the red on Monday.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated marginally to 69.71 against the US dollar in opening trade Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 72.20 per barrel, higher by 0.32 percent.

(With inputs from agencies)

