Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty above 7600-level; Infosys, HUL stocks up 6%

Sensex jumped 238.82 points or 0.92 percent at 26,220.06 while Nifty also rose 76.90 points or 1.01 percent at 7,687.15 at around 10.30 AM.

The markets opened on a positive note with benchmark indices Sensex adding more than 1,000 points.

At 09:17 hrs, the Sensex wass up 1,212.60 points or 4.67% at 27193.84, and the Nifty up 353.85 points or 4.65 percent at 7964.10.

Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Cipla, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Adani Port, Adani Ports and RIL are among major gainers.

However, soon after, the indices turned red erasing most of its early gains but trading higher with Nifty above 7700.

The Sensex was up 369.34 points or 1.42 percent at 26350.58, and the Nifty 108.40 points or 1.42 percent at 7718.65. About 559 shares advanced, 696 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged at 9.40 AM.

At 10.02, the indices erases all its early gains and slipped in to red with Nifty below 7,700-mark.

The Sensex was down 182.39 points or 0.70% at 25798.85, and the Nifty down 50.30 points or 0.66% at 7559.95. About 453 shares have advanced, 1127 shares declined, and 85 shares are unchanged.

