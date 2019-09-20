Sensex jumps over 1,600 points, Nifty posts record gain after Nirmala Sitharaman cuts corporate tax rate to 22%

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 1,600 points after Nirmala Sitharaman announced cut in the corporate tax rate to 22 percent.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 37,702.40, rising 1,608.91 points or 4.46 percent. Similarly, broad-based NSE benchmark Nifty was trading at 474 points higher at 11,179.00, up 4.43 percent.

The major gainers among the Sensex pack include, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Larsen and Toubro, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto rising up to 8.29 percent.

The rupee also rallies 66 paise to 70.68 against US dollar on FM announcements to boost growth.

In a major fiscal booster, the government on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 percent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.

Making the announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on 1 April.

Sitharaman said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually.

This, she said is being done to promote investment and growth.

In effect, the corporate tax rate will be 22 percent for domestic companies, if they do not avail any incentive or concession.

The changes in the Income Tax Act and Finance Act will be made effective through an ordinance.

The minister also said companies opting for 22 percent income tax slab would not have to pay minimum alternative tax (MAT).

Sitharaman further said, new domestic manufacturing companies incorporated after 1 October, can pay income tax at a rate of 15 percent without any incentives.

Meaning, the effective tax rate for new manufacturing companies will be 17.01 percent inclusive of all surcharge and cess.

Sitharaman further said companies can opt for lower tax rate after the expiry of tax holidays and concessions that they are availing now.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 470.41 points, or 1.29 percent, lower at 36,093.47, while the Nifty plunged 135.85 points, or 1.25 percent, to settle at 10,704.80.

According to experts, rate cut hopes and a slew of measures taken by the government to boost the ailing economy has boosted investor sentiment here.

After four successive rate cuts this year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das ON Thursday said that "there is more room" to do so given the growth deceleration and stable inflation that is likely to stay below target for a year or so.

Further, in a bid to boost lending, the government on Thursday asked public sector banks to hold loan melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers, and said no stressed loan account of MSMEs will be declared an NPA till March 2020.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has since her maiden Budget on 5 July announced measures in three tranches for boosting the economy, held a meeting with heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Thursday to review liquidity or money flow in the system and transmission of lower benchmark interest rates to borrowers.

Market is now awaiting cues from the GST Council which is scheduled to meet later in the day to decide on tax moderation, keeping in mind the revenue position and the need to boost sagging economic growth.

On the global front, resumption of trade talks between the US and China also buoyed market mood, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in their respective late morning sessions.

On Wall Street too, bourses too ended on a positive note on Thursday.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 21 paise against its previous close at 71.12 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.33 percent to 64.61 per barrel (intra-day).

On Thursday, foreign portfolio investor sold shares worth a net of Rs 892.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 645.72 crore, provisional data showed.

