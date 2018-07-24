Sensex jumps over 150-mark to record high, Nifty holds above 11,100; Rupee slips 15 paise against US dollar

Mumbai: Extending yesterday's rally, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points to record a new high of 36,869.34 in early trade today on strong Asian cues amid buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

The market rally was driven by strong activity on the metal, oil and gas, PSU, infrastructure, banking, FMCG and capital goods counters, rising up to 0.88 percent.

The 30-share BSE index spurted by 150.74 points, or 0.41 percent, to hit a new high of 36,869.34, surpassing its previous record of 36,749.69 clocked yesterday.

The gauge has gained 367.37 points in the past two sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also rose 41.15 points, or 0.37 percent, to 11,125.90.

Major gainers include Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, HUL, M&M, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, L&T, ICICI Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and ITC, rising up to 1.42 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 259.37 crore and DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 124.82 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Traders said positive cues from other Asian markets and sustained foreign capital inflows, influenced sentiments here.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.60 percent, Shanghai Composite Index 1.59 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.50 percent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 percent lower yesterday and Nasdaq closed up 0.28 percent.

Rupee weakens

The rupee weakened by 15 paise to 69.01 against the US dollar today, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

Traders said besides fresh demand of the US currency from importers, dollar's firmness against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit. However, a higher opening of the stock market capped the rupee's fall.

The local currency had lost 2 paise at 68.86 against the US currency on stray dollar demand from importers.

