Sensex jumps 353 points, Nifty reclaims 12,000-mark amid reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment; Tata Steel, TCS among top gainers

Mumbai: Extending its gains for the third consecutive session, market benchmark Sensex rallied 353 points on Wednesday as reports of a breakthrough in coronavirus treatment enthused global investors.

#MarketAtClose | Market gains for 3rd consecutive day, #Nifty closes near 12,100. #Sensex gains 353 points to end at 411,43 & Nifty 109 points to shut shop at 12,089 pic.twitter.com/7tijbmoR3x — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 5, 2020

Domestic participants also cheered improving business sentiment after a survey said India's services sector activity surged to a seven-year high in January.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 353.28 points, or 0.87 percent, higher at 41,142.66. It hit an intra-day high of 41,154.66.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 109.50 points, or 0.91 percent, to 12,089.15.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 5.14 percent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC, TCS, L&T, SBI and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp was the top laggard, shedding 3.83 percent. PowerGrid, Maruti, Asian Paints and Nestle India too ended with losses.

According to experts, reports of a significant breakthrough in coronavirus treatment research has boosted global stocks.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled up to 1.25 percent higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a strong note.

Back home, the release of stellar business data points for January too buoyed market mood, they said.

India's services sector activity surged to a seven-year high in January driven by sharp increase in new business orders, leading to job creation and business optimism amid favourable market conditions, a monthly IHS Markit survey said.

Earlier this week, another survey said the country's manufacturing sector activity climbed to a near eight-year high in January.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures advanced 2.76 percent to $55.45 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 2 paise to 71.23 per US dollar (intra-day).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.