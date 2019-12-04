Sensex gains 175 points to close at 40,850, Nifty ends above 12,000-mark ahead of RBI policy decision

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a fag-end recovery to close higher on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank's policy meet outcome.

At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled with gains of 174.84 points or 0.43 percent at 40,850.29. The index swung between a high of 40,886.87 and a low of 40,475.83 during the day.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty closed 43.10 points or 0.36 percent higher at 12,037.30.

Among the Sensex stocks, Tata Motors emerged as the top gainer, rising by 7 percent. Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Vedanta Ltd and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

On the other hand, L&T, Reliance Industries, Maruti, asian Paints and Bajaj Auto dropped.

Sectorally, BSE metal index rose the most by 1.66 percent, followed by bankex and IT indices.

BSE capital goods and energy led the losers' chart.

Asian stocks were trading sharply lower as investors turned more anxious seeing no breakthrough coming soon in US-China trade deal logjam.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.