Sensex falls 202 points, Nifty down 68 points; ONGC, Sun Pharma, NTPC among top losers

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday closed in the red for a third session in a row, dragged by hectic sell-offs mainly in oil and gas and financial counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 202.05 points, or 0.49 percent, at 41,055.69; while the broader NSE Nifty was down 67.75 points or 0.56 percent at 12045.80.

#MarketAtClose | Market starts the week on a subdued note; Nifty below 12,100 after 5 sessions pic.twitter.com/kFlOqEnwc4 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 17, 2020

Of the Sensex constituents, 19 closed in the red and 11 in the green.

On the Sensex chart, ONGC, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bajaj Auto and HDFC were the top losers.

While, Titan, Nestle, TCS, Kotak Bank and Tata Steel emerged as major gainers.

Asian markets closed on a mixed note.

