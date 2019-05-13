Sensex falls 1,941 points in nine trading sessions; stock market investors' wealth tumbles by Rs 8.53 lakh cr

New Delhi: Investors became poorer by Rs 8.53 lakh crore in just nine trading sessions as benchmark Sensex shed 1,941 points amid concerns over US-China trade tensions and poll outcome.

On Monday, the 30-share Sensex crashed 372.17 points or 0.99 percent to close at 37,090.82 points. It was the ninth-straight session that the benchmark index closed in the red.

Amid weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 8,53,788.75 crore to Rs 1,44,55,039.74 crore in nine trading days. The index shed 1,940.73 points during the trading days from 26 April to 13 May.

In the 30-share pack, Sun Pharma was the biggest loser with a decline of 9.39 percent. A total of 23 scrips in the index witnessed sell-off, as per an analysis of market data.

Sectorally, BSE healthcare, capital goods, power, oil and gas, metal, auto, energy and banking indices fell up to 3.53 percent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled up to 2.15 percent lower.

On the BSE, 1,889 scrips declined while 575 advanced and 180 remained unchanged

As many as 289 scrips hit their 52-week low on BSE on Monday.

Indian rupee too has been seeing volatility and it fell 59 paise to close at 70.51 against the US dollar on Monday

