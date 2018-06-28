Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Sensex falls 179 points, Nifty ends below 10,600 on weak rupee, F&O expiry

Business Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 16:32:06 IST

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex slumped over 179 points to end at 35,037.64 on Thursday after the rupee collapsed to a lifetime low against the US dollar amid firming crude oil prices.

Participants also offloaded their long bets in futures and options (F&O) segment instead of carrying them forward to the next series for July, brokers said.

The rupee plunged to a fresh record of 69.10 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday.

Represenational image. Reuters.

Represenational image. Reuters.

Global oil prices have climbed to about $78 a barrel after the US asked its allies to end all imports of Iranian oil by November.  Concerns over supply disruptions in Libya and Canada also pushed prices higher.

The Sensex, which resumed lower at 35,207.19, continued its slide to crack the 35,000-mark and touched a low of 34,937.15 as selling intensified.

However, it recovered marginally on value-buying and covering-up of short positions to end at 35,037.64 -- down 179.47 points, or 0.51 percent.

The gauge had lost 272.93 points in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty, after cracking the 10,600-mark, ended 82.30 points, or 0.77 percent, lower at 10,589.10.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 67.44 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought equities to the tune of Rs 84.31 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 16:32 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores