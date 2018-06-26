Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Sensex extends losses on global trade war worries, falls 132 points; Nifty slips 30 points; Re slides

Business Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 10:05:35 IST

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 132 points in opening trade today as investors pared their bets, tracking sharp losses in global markets on worries about an intensifying trade conflict between the US and its trade partners.

Cutting down of positions by participants in view of approaching June derivatives contract expiry on Thursday added to the downward pressure, brokers said.

The BSE 30-share barometer fell 132.26 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 35,338.09. The gauge had lost 219.25 points in the previous session.

The laggards were Tata Motors, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, SBI, Adani Ports, RIL, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and IndusInd Bank, declining up to 1.74 percent. Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, power, banking, auto, metal and PSU stocks were in the negative terrain, falling by up to 0.59 percent.

The NSE Nifty also slipped 29.90 points, or 0.27 percent, to 10,732.55.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 86.22 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 198.68 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

BSE. Reuters

BSE. Reuters

A weak trend at other Asian bourses following overnight losses in US markets dampened sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.92 percent while Shanghai Composite fell 0.83 percent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei edged lower by 0.30 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 1.33 percent lower yesterday.

Rupee slides 7 paise against US dollar

The rupee fell by 7 paise to 68.20 against the US dollar in early trade today on month-end dollar demand from importers and banks.

Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets also weighed on the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee took a severe beating and ended sharply lower by 29 paise at 68.13 against the US currency.

The dollar weakened against other currencies overseas as worries about an intensifying trade fight between the US and its trade partners continued to hurt risk appetite.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 10:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}