Sensex ends above 37,000, Nifty breaches 11,200-mark; FMCG, consumer durables, metal, telecom, banking stocks up

Business Press Trust of India Jul 27, 2018 17:23:35 IST

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex zoomed over 352 points on Friday to close above the 37,000-mark for the first time, while the broader NSE Nifty too breached the historic 11,200-level on widespread buying led by consumption and capital goods sectors.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings by select index heavyweights, easing of US-EU trade tensions and firm foreign capital inflows boosted investor sentiment, brokers said.

Continuing its record-setting run for the fifth straight session, the 30-share Sensex hit a new high of 37,368.62 (intra-day) on the back of gains in FMCG, consumer durables, metal, oil and gas, telecom and banking counters.

A file image showing investors outside the BSE.

It finally settled at 37,336.85, up 352.21 points, or 0.0.95 percent -- breaching its previous closing record of 36,984.64 reached on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark advanced to the 37,000-level from 36,000 in six months (23 January to 27 July).

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty touched a new intra-day high of 11,283.40, before closing at a record 11,278.35 -- showing a gain of 111.05 points, or 0.99 percent.

It bettered its previous record close of 11,167.30 reached in Thursday's trade.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 5.24 percent to Rs 302.20, after it posted a 10 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 2,818.68 crore for the June quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 2,453.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,716.04 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 17:23 PM

