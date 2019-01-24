Sensex ends 87 points higher at 36,195, Nifty up 18 points; RIL, Yes Bank shares lead recovery

Mumbai: Domestic equity market on Thursday witnessed moderate recovery after choppy trade as both Sensex and Nifty reversed their two-day losing spell on the back of gains in heavyweights RIL, ITC and Yes Bank.

During the session, the BSE benchmark Sensex swung over 260 points both ways on alternate bouts of buying and selling by participants.

The 30-share index, after opening higher at 36,146.55 points, slipped into the negative terrain to crack below the 36,000-mark.

However, it staged a comeback on the emergence of buying in late afternoon trade to close the day 86.63 points, or 0.24 percent, higher at 36,195.10.

The gauge had lost over 470 points in the previous two sessions.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed higher by 18.30 points, or 0.17 percent, at 10,849.80 after shuttling between 10,866.35 and 10,798.65.

Among Sensex components, shares of Reliance Industries, India's largest company by market value, stole the show by surging 1.61 percent to their highest in over three months.

Yes Bank zoomed 8.39 percent after private sector lender on Thursday named Ravneet Singh Gill, currently heading Deutsche Bank India, as the managing director and chief executive to succeed Rana Kapoor, whose term ends on 31 January.

Stocks of cigarette maker ITC rose 0.43 percent after Wednesday's steep fall over 4 percent after the company announced its quarterly earnings.

Other gainers in the Sensex kitty include TCS, SBI, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paint, HCL Tech, Vedanta Ltd, Infosys, PowerGrid and M&M, rising up to 1.17 percent.

Among laggards, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, HUL, HDFC Bank, L&T, HDFC Ltd, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance, fell up to 2.72.

According to Joseph Thomas, Head Research, Emkay Wealth Management, the market was in a tight range with no fresh news or triggers throughout the trading day. The focus was more on the earnings announcements, which also did not give any surprises.

Sectorally, real estate, IT, PSU banks were among the top gainers.

"IT stocks continue to depict strength for the last few sessions amid weaker rupee and a strong set of results delivered by major players in a weak quarter," said Paras Bothra, President, Equity Research, Ashika Group.

PSU banks derived strength from the liquidity-easing talks between the government and RBI, he added.

Among large-caps, Ultratech Cement missed consensus estimates, while Yes Bank shares were propped up after announcing MD and CEO, which was seen an overhang. The bank also delivered decent set of results, he said

Small-cap and mid-cap indices, however, ended lower by up to 0.59 percent as investors were seen booking profits.

In global markets, most other Asian markets ended higher, but European shares were lower in their early deals.

Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.41 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.27 percent, Taiwan's index gained 0.31 percent, and Straits Times was up 0.28 percent. However, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.09 percent.

In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX fell 0.32 percent, while Paris CAC 40 was down 0.14 percent in their late morning deals. London's FTSE too shed 0.24 percent.

To keep watching India’s No. 1 English Business News Channel – CNBC-TV18, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family Pack (inclusive of 24 channels), available for Rs. 35/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 4/- per day.

To keep watching the Leader in Global Market & Business News – CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family HD Pack (inclusive of 25 channels), available for Rs. 50/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 1/- per day.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.