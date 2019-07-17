Sensex ends 85 points higher at 39,216, Nifty up 25 points; Yes Bank shares fall 5% ahead of Q1 results

Mumbai: Extending gains for the third consecutive session, market benchmark BSE Sensex rose 85 points on Wednesday, driven by gains in banking and IT stocks.

After a volatile session, the 30-share index settled 84.60 points or 0.22 percent higher at 39,215.64. It swung 203 points intra-day, hitting a high of 39,284.73 and a low of 39,081.14.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 24.90 points or 0.21 percent up at 11,687.50. During the day, the index hit a high of 11,706.65 and a low of 11,651.15.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys and TCS, rising up to 2.31 percent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest loser, cracking 5.25 percent ahead of its Q1 results.

ONGC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the other losers, shedding up to 1.64 percent.

Globally the markets were soft on the back of fresh worries on the trade war. The Indian market continued to move sideways as the market is lacking triggers for steep directional moves.

Markets have already factored in weak earnings however, expectations of rate cuts are keeping the market resilient.

"Bond yields rebounded 6 bps after falling for consecutive five days," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Sectorally, BSE IT, teck, FMCG, bankex and finance indices ended up to 1.01 percent higher, while auto, utilities, oil and gas, energy, telecom and power lost up to 1.01 percent.

The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices underperformed the benchmarks, shedding up to 0.15 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei ended in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 10 paise to 68.81 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.71 percent to $64.81 per barrel.