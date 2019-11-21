Sensex ends 76 points lower at 40,575, Nifty closes below 12,000-mark; Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel among top losers

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex settled 76 points lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from global equities as US-China impasse continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

After trading on a choppy note through the day, the 30-share index ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 percent, lower at 40,575.17. It hit an intra-day low of 40,534.12 and a high of 40,744.85.

#MarketAtClose | Market ends near day’s low amid volatility, Sensex slips 170 points from highs, nifty closes below 12,000 pic.twitter.com/TM9C330Fsc — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 21, 2019

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed 30.70 points, or 0.26 percent, down at 11,968.40.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping 3.35 percent, followed by Bharti Airtel down 2.52 percent, Yes Bank 2.43 percent, ONGC 1.98 percent and ITC 1.96 percent.

On the other hand, HUL gained 1.15 percent, L&T 0.89 percent, Bajaj Auto 0.82 percent and SBI 0.81 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the red amid reports that the US-China trade deal was unlikely to be signed this year.

Further, the US Senate passed legislation supporting Hong Kong protestors, potentially complicating the trade negotiations with China, experts said.

European equities were also trading on a negative note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 71.78 against the US dollar in intra-day trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.51 percent to $62.08 per barrel.

