Sensex ends 239 points higher to close at 38,939, Nifty up 67 points; Yes Bank shares gain 4%

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex ended nearly 239 points higher on Tuesday on sustained buying in banking and auto stocks towards the fag-end of the session ahead of the earnings season.

After swinging over 350 points, the 30-share Sensex index settled 238.69 points, or 0.62 percent, higher at 38,939.22.

In a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty rose 67.45 points, or 0.58 percent, to 11,671.95.

After a highly volatile session, the market surged towards the fag-end of the trade with BSE bankex, auto, realty and metal indices gaining up to 1.40 percent.

Yes Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 4.08 percent, followed by Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Maruti, ITC, IndusInd Bank, TCS, HUL and SBI, rising up to 2.67 percent.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ONGC were the losers, shedding up to 3.54 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 329.60 crore Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 623.81 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

In Asia, Korea's Kospi rose 0.13 percent, Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.19 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.27 percent, while Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 percent.

In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.18 percent, Paris CAC 40 rose 0.35 percent, and London's FTSE gained 0.30 percent in early deals.

The benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.13 percent higher at $71.19 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 25 paise to 69.41 against the US dollar intra-day.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.