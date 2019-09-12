Sensex ends 167 points lower after highly volatile session, Nifty below 11,000-mark; Yes Bank, Maruti among top losers

The BSE Sensex gave up the gains in the morning trade and ended 167 points lower after a highly volatile session on Thursday, dragged by losses in RIL, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and TCS ahead of key macroeconomic data releases.

After swinging 386 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 166.54 points, or 0.45 percent, lower at 37,104.28. It hit an intra-day high of 37,435.15 and a low of 37,048.67.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 52.90 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 10,982.80.

Sensex advanced 150 points in early session on Thursday, driven by by gains in banking, metal and energy stocks.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and TCS, falling up to 5.10 percent.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, HDFC twins, SBI, Tech Mahindra and ONGC rose up to 2.13 percent.

Despite opening on a positive note, benchmark indices gave up all gains amid stock-specific sellfoff, traders said.

Domestic investors turned cautious ahead of factory output and inflation data, they added.

The Nifty auto index ended 1.88% lower, with Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki shedding 4.76 percent and 3.11 percent, respectively.

Airline stocks bucked the trend, with Interglobe Aviation rising 3.55 percent to a record high, while smaller rival SpiceJet rose as much as 5.51 percent — its best intraday spike ever.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei settled in the green amid hopes of a resolution in the US-China trade conflict and expectations that the European Central Bank would kick off monetary easing. Hang Seng, on the other hand, ended on a tad lower.

Exchanges in Europe were trading higher in their respective early sessions.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 34 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.32 per US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1 per cent lower at $60.18 per barrel.

— With inputs from agencies