Sensex drops over 150 points, Nifty down ahead of January derivatives' expiry; Tata Steel top loser, sheds up to 2%

The market benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in opening session on Thursday dragged by losses in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys. After opening 181 points higher, the 30-share BSE index turned volatile and surrendered all gains to trade 168.61 points or 0.41 percent lower at 41,030.05. Similarly, the broader NSE was trading 41.65 points, or 0.34 percent, down at 12,087.85.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 231.80 points, or 0.57 percent, higher at 41,198.66, and Nifty closed 73.70 points, or 0.61 percent, up at 12,129.50.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,014.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,520.90 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed, according to PTI.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 2 percent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Kotak Bank and Infosys.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, TCS and HCL Tech were trading on a positive note.

According to traders, benchmark indices turned highly volatile ahead of the expiry of January futures and options (F&O) contracts.

Further, weakness in other Asian bourses amid concerns over the impact of China's coronavirus on world economy also weighed on domestic market, traders said.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea were trading with sharp losses, while markets in China remained closed.

Benchmarks on Wall Street ended on a tepid note on Wednesday.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.09 per cent to USD 58.27 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 71.45 against the US dollar in morning session

Virus anxiety weighs on Asian stocks

Asian stocks slipped while gold and bonds were in demand on Thursday as worries about the spread of a new virus from China sent investors heading for safety, according to Reuters.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, although bank Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments about a low inflation outlook added to US government bonds’ appeal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.8 percent to an almost seven-week low. Japan's Nikkei fell 1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng extended Wednesday's drop and Taiwan's benchmark index opened 1.5 percent lower in its first session since the Lunar New Year break.

Yields on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries, which fall when prices rise, tumbled nearly 9 basis points overnight to 1.5790 percent, and drifted lower to 1.5750 percent in Asian trade, not far above a three-month low of 1.5700 percent hit on Tuesday.

Gold extended overnight gains to rally 0.2 percent to $1,579.60 per ounce.

US Fed chairman Jerome Powell said, after keeping rates on hold as expected, that the central bank “is not satisfied with inflation running below 2 percent and it is not a ceiling.”

With the Fed’s targeted core inflation running at 1.6 percent, the remark was interpreted as scene-setting for a rate cut, with markets now pricing in a 10 percent it could come in March.

Powell also snuffed a small rally in equities on Wall Street, saying the new coronavirus, which has been spreading rapidly from its origin in Wuhan, China, added to global uncertainty.

China’s National Health Commission said on Thursday the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the country climbed to 170 as of late Wednesday, as the number of infected patients rose to 7,711.

The World Health Organisation’s Emergency Committee is due to reconvene on Thursday to decide whether the rapid spread of the virus now constitutes a global emergency.

“In a matter of days, the coronavirus has shuffled the cards, and Fed policy is not sitting quite as comfortably,” said Alan Ruskin, Chief International Strategist at Deutsche Bank.

“The Fed, like everybody else, is going to have a tough time quantifying the scale of the potentially large shock emanating out of China.”

Overnight, Wall Street turned from positive to flat after the Fed held rates steady. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite inched about 0.05 percent higher, while the S&P 500 closed 0.1 percent lower.

US stock futures traded flat amid a slew of mixed company results after hours.

Facebook Inc posted a blowout in costs and slowing revenue growth, while Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Tesla Inc respectively posted profit growth and production forecasts above expectations.

Seoul-listed Samsung (005930.KS), the world’s biggest memory chip maker and a bellwether of global tech demand, said its December quarter profit fell by a third, as expected, but forecast a turnaround in chip prices this quarter.

SARS 2.0?

Elsewhere, risk currencies and oil paused their recent slide as investors assessed the possible fallout from the virus.

The offshore Chinese yuan, which had strengthened on Wednesday, was again waning - though not by much - to 6.9750 per dollar.

The export-driven Aussie dollar was steady, while the safe havens of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc nudged a little higher.

Oil prices, which have been sliding in anticipation of the virus hurting global demand, sat close to lows touched on Monday. US crude last traded 0.56 percent lower at $53.03 a barrel. Brent crude settled at $59.81 per barrel.

Most analysts have looked to the impact from the 2002-2003 spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which pounded tourism and confidence, albeit briefly.

JP Morgan economists on Thursday said a big negative shock in the current quarter could knock China’s growth from a previously-forecast 6.3 percent to 4.9 percent, for a year-on-year figure of 5.6 percent. ING economists made a similar forecast on Wednesday.

JP Morgan expects a rebound to 7 percent in the next quarter, assuming current control measures can contain the virus.

“The SARS episode in 2003 suggests that the shock could lead to a large impact on economic activity, especially as the fear factor could restrict people’s mobility,” the bank’s analysts wrote.

“The spillover effect from China to the rest of the world tends to be much larger than the SARS episode, both in terms of a demand shock and a supply shock,” they added, pointing out China’s share of the world economy has more than trebled since then.

--With inputs from agencies

