You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Sensex down 97 points, Nifty below 10,600; realty, healthcare, metal, auto, consumer durables shares fall

Business PTI May 21, 2018 12:39:49 IST

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surrendered its initial gains to trade lower by 97.64 points in late morning deals on Monday amid selling in realty, healthcare, metal, auto, consumer durables and basic materials counters.

Investors were wary after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa resigned as the chief minister of Karnataka, paving the way for the JD(S)-Congress combine to form the government.

Caution also set in ahead of key corporate earnings to be announced on Monday, brokers said.

IT, teck, telecom and energy witnessed buying interest.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The 30-share Sensex was trading at 34,750.66, showing a loss of 97.64 points, or 0.28 percent.

The broader Nifty index was trading at 10,558.15, down 38.25 points, or 0.36 percent.

Major losers were Sun Pharma 2.60 percent, Dr Reddy's 2.57 percent, Tata Motors DVR 2.30 percent, Tata Motors 1.80 percent and Axis Bank 1.60 percent.

Gainers included TCS 1.90 percent, ICICI Bank 1.52 percent, Coal India 1.35 percent, SBI 1.19 percent and ONGC 1.19 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 166.15 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 149.58 crore last Friday, provisional data showed.

Most Asian markets were trading higher as investors digested the thaw in US-China trade relations.

The US trade war with China is on hold after the world's largest economies agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 12:39 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores