Sensex down 95 points, Nifty below 10,750 in late morning trade; metal, energy, banks, IT stocks fall

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex erased its initial gains to trade lower by 95.58 points in late morning deals on Thursday on selling in metal, energy, banks, financials and IT counters.

The index had opened positive after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa took oath as chief minister of Karnataka.

Consumer durables, telecom and auto sectors saw buying interest.

The 30-share index was trading at 35,292.30, showing a loss of 95.58 points, or 0.27 percent.

The broader Nifty-50 index too was trading below the key 10,750-level at 10,713.10, down 28 points, or 0.26 percent.

Major losers were Tata Steel 2.52 percent, HDFC 1.34 percent, Dr Reddy's 1.32 percent, IndusInd Bank 0.85 percent and Infosys 0.81 percent.

Gainers included Tata Motors 1.58 percent, Coal India 1.42 percent, Wipro 1.22 percent, HUL 1.00 percent and Tata Motors DVR 0.65 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 699.22 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 229.06 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.

Most Asian markets were trading lower.

US stocks rose on Thursday with major indices advancing in a broad rally as investors appeared to shake off fears of rising bond yields, helping equities resume a recent uptrend.