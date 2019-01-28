Sensex dives 180 points in early trade on selling pressure in banking, auto, metal stocks; Nifty down

Mumbai: Falling for the second straight session, the equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday lost over 180 points in morning trade after intense selling pressure witnessed in banking, auto and metal stocks despite firming trends in other Asian bourses.

The 30-share index declined by 180.50 points, or 0.50 percent, to 35,845.04, after rising to 36,124.26 in early trade.

The gauge had lost about 169 points in the previous session.

Besides weak corporate earnings for the third quarter, brokers said, uncertainties over the high-level trade talks between the US and China impacted the investors' sentiment.

In similar movement, the NSE Nifty lost 60.70 points, or 0.56 percent, to 10,719.85.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported 17.21 percent fall in its net profit for the third quarter ended 31 December 2018.

Major losers that led the crash were ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Axiz Bank, and HeroMotoCorp, falling up to 2.88 percent.

Major gainers included L&T, TCS, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and HUL.

Meanwhile, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 689.28 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 147.35 crore Friday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower at $61.36 per barrel, down by 0.45 percent.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading lower by 0.31 per cent, Korea's Kospi was up 0.09 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.25 percent, Shanghai Composite Index was higher by 0.38 per cent and Taiwan's index rose 0.26 percent in their late morning deals.

On Wall Street, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.75 per cent up in Friday's trade.

To keep watching India’s No. 1 English Business News Channel – CNBC-TV18, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family Pack (inclusive of 24 channels), available for Rs. 35/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 4/- per day.

To keep watching the Leader in Global Market & Business News – CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family HD Pack (inclusive of 25 channels), available for Rs. 50/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 1/- per day.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.