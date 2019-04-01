Sensex crosses 39,000-mark for first time in early trade; Nifty short of record high of 11,760

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex crossed the 39,000 mark for the first time in early trade at 39,007.95, up over 335 points ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy on 4 April. Markets are expecting a rate cut to boost growth.

Nifty was trading just short of its record high of 11,760 hit in August last year.

Sensex touches all time high, crosses 39,000 mark. It is currently at 39,007.95, up by +335.04 points. pic.twitter.com/SBNqkF7dmn — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019

On the Sensex chart, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and ICICI Bank led the rally.

Asian markets were trading positively amid optimism over China-US trade talks and expansion in manufacturing activity in China in March.

The 30-share Sensex opened on a positive note at 38,858.88 and rose to a high of 38,960.28 in early deals. The gauge, however, pared some gains and was trading at 38,938.45, higher by 265.54 points earlier.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty started off on a high note at 11,665.20 and hit a high of 11,699.70 in opening deals.

In Asia, South Korea's KOSPI rose 1 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained more than 2 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.62 per cent.

China and the US gave signs of some progress in their last week's discussions on the trade tariff tussle, with another round of talks scheduled to be held this week in Washington.

The BSE Sensex had risen over 127 points to close at 38,672.91 on Friday -- the last trading day of fiscal 2018-19 during which the benchmark posted a rise of 17.30 per cent.

The broader NSE Nifty closed at 11,623.90, capping off the financial year with a gain of 14.93 percent.

Investors' wealth zoomed Rs 8.83 lakh crore during 2018-19, with the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies reaching Rs 1,51,08,711.01 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

