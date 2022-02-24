Sensex crashes 2,702 points, Nifty plunges to 16,247 as Russia-Ukraine crisis hits markets

On Thursday, BSE Sensex recorded its fourth-worst fall ever as oil prices neared $100 amid supply shortage fears

Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were in free fall on Thursday, 24 February, as Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. The escalating geopolitical crisis, coupled with crude prices breaching $100 per barrel and fears of increased hostilities between Russia and the West, led to Sensex and Nifty ending lower for the seventh straight session.

Sensex tanked 4.72 percent to 54,529.91 while Nifty plunged 4.78 percent to 16,247.95.

India VIX surged 30.31 percent to 31.98 levels. All sectors ended in red with PSU bank being the biggest loser with a fall of 8.26 percent, followed by realty media, auto and private bank.

BSE Midcap slid 5.53 percent to 22,256.71 while BSE Smallcap declined 5.77 percent to 25,390.95.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex recorded its fourth-worst fall ever, according to a report in The Economic Times, due to the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis. Sensex plunged 2,702 points or 4.72 percent to 54,529.91. All 30 stocks posted losses, with IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra being the biggest draggers.

Top BSE gainers:

All stocks ended in red, resulting in no gainers.

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: The shares tanked 7.88 percent to Rs 875.80

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company plunged 6.34 percent to Rs 795.85

Bajaj Finance: The shares slumped to Rs 6,626.10 with a loss of 6.02 percent

Axis Bank: The shares ended 5.99 percent lower at Rs 730.65

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company slid 5.75 percent to Rs 1,332.70

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 plunged 4.78 percent or 815.30 points to below 16,250 levels, settling at 16,247.95. Bank Nifty tanked 5.79 percent or 2,163.95 points to 35,228.10.

Top NSE gainers:

All stocks ended in losses.

Top NSE losers:

Tata Motors: The shares of the company plunged 10.71 percent to Rs 425.90

IndusInd Bank: With a fall of 8.45 percent, the value of the company slumped to Rs 870.35

UPL: The shares tanked 8.28 percent to Rs 631.00

Grasim: The value of the company slid 7.83 percent to Rs 1,539.00

JSW Steel: The shares settled 7.27 percent lower at Rs 570.00

