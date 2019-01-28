Sensex cracks 369 points to close at 35,657, NIfty falls 119 points; banking, auto stocks drag ahead of Union Budget

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday plummeted over 368 points to close at 35,657 due to selling across the board on the bourse amid volatile market sentiment days ahead of the Union Budget, which is widely believed to have some populist announcements.

Also, the NSE Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55 amid weak global cues.

Markets feel the populist measures in the upcoming budget will stray the government from fiscal consolidation path -- triggering a caution among investors.

A heavy selling pressure emerged mainly in banking, auto and consumer durables stocks -- pulling down their shares by as much as 5.46 percent on the BSE.

Overall, weak set of earnings from auto firms and selling in banks marked the tone of domestic indices.

The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 36,124.26 and low of 35,565.15. It finished 368.84 points, or 1.02 percent, down at 35,656.70.

While, the broader NSE Nifty touched a high of 10,804.45 during the day and fell to a low of 10,630.95. It finally ended 119, or 1.10 percent, down at 10,661.55.

Among the Sensex losers, Yes Bank tumbled 5.46 percent, followed by Bajaj Finance 5.40, ICICI Bank 3.82 percent, IndusInd Bank 3.10 percent and HeromotoCorp 2.55 percent.

Besides domestic factors, concerns related to ongoing US-China trade tussle kept investors jittery.

"Global macro concerns are front and centre today, as investors focus on the Fed meeting, and US. China trade talks take centre stage. Markets across the globe remained weak and Indian markets were no exception with a 1.1 percent fall in Nifty and 2.1 percent fall in Midcap index," Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management, said.

The BSE Sensex had Friday lost 169 points. In the last two sessions, it has lost 537 points.

The Indian rupee remained under pressure trading at 71.11 per US dollar and it has struggled to appreciate beyond 71 in recent days, he said.

Other losers on the Sensex were -- Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Axis Bank, ITC, Tata Steel, HDFC, Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance, SBI, Tata Motors, Baharti Airtel, HUL, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Infosys, ONGC and Maruti.

Bucking the trend, TCS emerged as the biggest gainer with 1.71 percent gain on the Sensex. Other winners were Coal India, Larsen and Toubro, PowerGrid, Asian Paint,

HCL Tech and NTPC -- rising up to 1.51 percent.

Meanwhile, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises bounced back Monday and ended with a sharp gain of nearly 17 percent after the company denied links with a firm being probed for suspicious demonetisation deposits.

Its stock zoomed 16.64 percent to end at Rs 372.50 on the BSE. Intra-day, shares surged 19.24 percent to Rs 380.80 apiece.

Sector-wise, BSE Finance Index declined 2.1 percent, Healthcare Index fell over 2 percent. On the flipside, BSE Teck Index was top gainer, up 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet is expected to soon approve a relief package for farmers grappling with falling prices of their crops and to tackle distress in the farm sector, according to sources.

The likely relief package is seen as an attempt to assuage the farming community's discontent ahead of the general elections.

Experts are of the view that any such populist measures in the budget will derail the government's fiscal consolidation agenda.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.02 percent, Korea Kospi fell 0.02 percent, Japan's Nikkei declined 0.60 percent and Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.18 percent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX fell 0.29 percent, while Paris CAC 40 was down 0.36 percent in late morning deals. While, London's FTSE gained 0.04 percent.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading higher by 9 paise to 71.08 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower at $60.48 per barrel, down by 1.88 percent.

