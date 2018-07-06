Football world cup 2018

Sensex continues positive momentum, up over 100 points, Nifty trades near 10,800; realty, auto stocks gain

Business Press Trust of India Jul 06, 2018 13:02:00 IST

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex maintained its momentum in afternoon session following sustained bouts of buying in shares of led by realty, auto, industrials, capital goods, despite weak Asian trend.

Domestic funds got into the action as the market awaited tariffs from the US and China to take effect later on Friday.

The 30-share index was trading higher at 35,712.11, showing a gain of 137.56 points, or 0.39 percent at 1245 hrs.

Representational image. Reuters.

The broader Nifty-50 index was trading at 10,791.80, a gain of 42.05 points, or 0.39 percent.

Major gainers were Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors DVR and Reliance Industries.

Most Asian markets declined, as investors braced
for developments on the global trade front and markets awaited tariffs from the US and China to take effect later on Friday.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 159.37 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold equities to the tune of Rs 296.97 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.

US stocks settled higher on Thursday, in a broad rally that was led by the technology sector. The minutes from the US Federal Reserve June policy meeting was in line with market expectations for further interest rate increases this year.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 13:02 PM

