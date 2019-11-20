Sensex closes 182 points higher at 40,652, Nifty ends just shy of 12,000-mark; RIL, Sun Pharma among top gainers

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex rose 182 points to end near its record peak on Wednesday, led by strong gains in Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank.

After scaling a lifetime (intra-day) high of 40,816.38, the 30-share index ended 181.94 points, or 0.45 percent, higher at 40,651.64.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed just shy of the 12,000-mark, advancing 59 points, or 0.49 percent, to end at 11,999.10.

Reliance Industries led the gains on Sensex, settling 2.47 percent higher after it touched its life-time high of Rs 1,571.85 (intra-day).

Among other gainers, Sun Pharma rallied 5.73 percent, IndusInd Bank 5.50 percent and Yes Bank jumped 2.65 percent.

L&T, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, ITC and PowerGrid too ended on a positive note.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank dropped 1.49 percent, HDFC fell 0.87 percent and Tata Steel slipped 0.83 percent. HUL, SBI and Bharti Airtel too finished with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled significantly lower after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that failure to get a trade deal with China will prompt more tariffs.

European equities were also trading on a negative note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to 71.86 against the US dollar in intra-day trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.11 percent to $60.84 per barrel.

