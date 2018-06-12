You are here:
Sensex climbs 209 points on global cues, Nifty closes above 10,800; IIP, inflation data eyed

Business Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2018 16:10:00 IST

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged 209 points to close at an over four-month high of 35,692.524 on Tuesday, taking positive leads from the global markets as investors largely welcomed a historic summit between the US and North Korea.

The broader NSE Nifty too closed above the key 10,800-mark.

Building up of positions by participants ahead of release of IIP and inflation data also influenced trading sentiments, brokers said.

Representational image. Reuters.

The BSE Sensex stayed in the positive terrain throughout the session and hit a high of 35,743.08 before ending at 35,692.52, higher by 209.05 points, or 0.59 percent.

This is its highest closing since 1 February, when the index had closed at 35,906.66.

The broader NSE Nifty scaled a high of 10,856.55 before closing up by 55.90 points, or 0.52 percent, at 10,842.85.

Sentiment got a boost on the back of a firming trend in overseas markets after US President Donald Trump signed a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,062.82 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,156.77 crore yesterday, according to provisional data.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 16:10 PM

