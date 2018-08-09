You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Sensex breaches 38,000-mark for the first time; Nifty hits a new high of 11,495.20 on persistent buying by foreign investors

Business Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 10:05:55 IST

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex hit the 38,000 level for the first time on Thursday on widespread buying in banking, energy and PSU stocks amid unabated inflows by domestic and foreign institutional investors.

The broader NSE Nifty too touched a new peak of 11,495.20.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 162.56 points, or 0.42 percent, to 38,050,12 in early trade today, breaching its previous intra-day record of 37,931.42 hit yesterday.

Strong gains in banking, oil and gas, PSU, realty, healthcare, IT, teck, metal, infrastructure, capital goods, FMCG, power and auto stocks spurred the index higher.

The NSE Nifty spurted 45.20 points, or 0.39 percent, to 11,495.20, surpassing its previous (intra-day) record of 11,459.95 hit on Wednesday.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

Analysts said strong liquidity in the market following unabated buying by foreign as well as domestic institutional investors and encouraging Q1 earnings bolstered sentiment.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 568.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 30.25 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Asian shares were mixed in early trade amid rising trade tensions between the US and China.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.89 percent and Shanghai Composite Index surged 1.83 percent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.27 percent in early deals.

US stock market indices closed mostly lower yesterday as investors grappled with a fresh round of tariff clashes between the Trump administration and China.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 percent lower on Wednesday.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 10:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores