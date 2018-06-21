Football world cup 2018

Sebi yet to receive reply from ICICI Bank on Chanda Kochhar issue: Chairman Ajay Tyagi

Business Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 17:24:08 IST

Mumbai: Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Thursday said the regulator is yet to receive reply from the ICICI Bank on allegations involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar.

Besides Sebi, various other agencies, including the CBI, are looking into alleged lapses involving Kochhar and her family members with respect to loans extended by the lender to certain entities, including the Videocon group.

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi. Reuters image.

"We are yet to receive reply from the ICICI Bank," Tyagi said while briefing reporters after Sebi board meeting here.

The cases under scanner include the bank's Rs 3,250 crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012 and the involvement of Kochhar family members in restructuring of the loan.

Kochhar and her family members are facing allegations of quid pro quo and conflict of interest with respect to a loan extended to certain entities.

On Monday, the ICICI Bank announced that Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of an external enquiry into alleged conflict of interest in extending loans to some corporates like Videocon and named Sandeep Bakhshi as the chief operating officer.


