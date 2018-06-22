SEBI initiates enforcement actions against various entities in NSE co-location case, says chairman Ajay Tyagi

Mumbai: Markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Thursday it has initiated enforcement actions against various entities in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location case.

The watchdog has been probing the alleged lapses in high-frequency trading offered through the NSE's co-location facility.

"We have received the NSE investigation report in the co-location case... we have completed the examination of the investigation report... have initiated enforcement actions," Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said.

According to him, in the coming few days, the enforcement actions which have been initiated are likely to be completed against various entities which are involved.

He was speaking to reporters after the Sebi's board meeting here.

The regulator was probing allegations that some brokers had unfair access to NSE's high frequency trading systems.

About the CBI registering a case against a Sebi official in the matter, Tyagi said various investigating agencies have their own jurisdiction and domain. "So I really won't be able to comment on that," he noted.

Tyagi also said that Sebi's investigation has nothing to do with the NSE's proposed initial public offer.

In March, the NSE said Sebi had returned its consent application in the case due to the ongoing investigation.

The exchange's Rs 10,000-crore IPO has been delayed because of the probe and the regulator had earlier issued show-cause notices to several individuals and the exchange while also probing the role of some brokers.