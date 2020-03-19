SEBI gives 45-day relaxation to companies for filing Q4 results amid COVID-19 concerns

New Delhi: Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday gave relaxation of 45 days to companies for filing fourth-quarter financial results and a one-month extension to file results for 2019-20.

Apart from extending date for filing results, our financial regulator has announced some more measures that would facilitate in smoother functioning & business in these times of crises#CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID2019 @SEBI_India pic.twitter.com/kLtSPEOCUA — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 19, 2020

Besides, relaxation of one month has been given for filing quarterly corporate governance report and three weeks each for shareholding pattern and statement of investor complaint reports, the regulator said in a circular.

The decision has been taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in many restrictions, including the free movement of people, thereby hampering businesses and the day-to-day functioning of companies.

“Development arising due to the spread of the virus warrants the need for temporary relaxation in compliance requirement of listed entities,” SEBI noted.

