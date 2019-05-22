SEBI, bourses step up surveillance for markets to curb possible manipulative practices on election results day

New Delhi: Market regulator SEBI and stock exchanges have enhanced their surveillance measures to curb possible manipulative practices as well as excessive volatility in the market on Thursday when the general election results will be announced.

Markets are likely to witness significant movements on Thursday, especially after a rally on Monday following exit polls showed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to come back to power.

Surveillance and monitoring of markets have been beefed up by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and stock exchanges for the trading session on Thursday, according to a senior official.

Increased monitoring would help in keeping a tab on possible manipulations and increased volatility in the markets. Manipulators tend to exploit such volatile situations in the stock markets.

Movements in Nifty futures and options on the Singapore exchange would be closely monitored. Trading in Singapore stock exchange starts much before Indian markets open and their trends generally have an impact on domestic markets.

The results of the seven-phase polls for 542 seats would be announced on 23 May.

"Markets could remain volatile on Thursday awaiting results which could take time given the higher proportion of VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) votes to be manually counted," Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, said.

On Monday, the Sensex zoomed over 1,422 points and the Nifty surged 421 points after most exit polls showed that the Narendra Modi-led NDA is returning to power with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.