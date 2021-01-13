Seagram's Blenders Pride wins three international awards at London Spirits Competition 2020

Pernod Ricard India subsidiary Seagram Distilleries Private Ltd won the Gold Award at Monde Selection 2020, Gold Medal at The Fifty Best, and Bronze Medal for Blenders Pride at London Spirits Competition 2020.

Commenting on the awards, Pernod Ricard India chief marketing officer Kartik Mohindra said, “It is a moment of great pride for us to receive three internationally acclaimed awards for Seagram’s Blenders Pride at Monde Selection, The Fifty Best and London Spirits Competitions. Blenders Pride is not only the pride of India but also globally admired, once again emerging as the winner amongst several international whiskies."

Complemented by a scientific and legal approach, Monde selection’s process goes far beyond regular tastings. The Spirits and Liqueurs jury takes time to share their knowledge and experience, analysing each product individually. The evaluation sessions take place during a period of four months every year.

According to Pernod Ricard India statement, Blenders Pride is an exquisite blend of select scotch malts from Dalmunach, Scotland and Indian grain spirits.

Pernod Ricard is the world’s second-largest in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008).

Among the key brand portfolios, Pernod Ricard holds in the sector are Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines.