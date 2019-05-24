SBI to engage with 1 lakh customers on Tuesday to resolve concern, seek suggestion

New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI will conduct a customer outreach programme next week to address their queries and seek suggestions to improve services.

The 'Mega Customer Meet', to be held on Tuesday, is expected to engage with 1 lakh bank customers across 500 locations through 17 local head offices across the country.

SBI customers of Delhi, NCR and Uttarakhand can attend this programme in 41 locations, the bank said.

Under this initiative, customers can interact with the bank staff to discuss their concerns and share feedbacks and suggestions on the bank's products and services, it said in a release.

SBI Managing Director for Retail and Digital Banking P K Gupta said this is part of the bank's regular interaction with the customers.

"We try to do it generally about once in a year on a larger scale and organise it at all our major centres across the country. We have asked our customers to share their views, expectations and feedback how we can improve our services," Gupta told PTI.

He also said at times, the concerns of the customers do not get fully resolved at the branches and programmes like these give a better opportunity to listen to them and find out solutions.

SBI said the employees of the bank will also inform and educate customers about the features and convenience of using its one-stop platform for digital banking and lifestyle shopping app -- YONO SBI.

The state-owned lender said the YONO app, which was launched in November 2017, has seen more than 2 crore downloads so far.

