State Bank of India's Q1 results: Country's largest lender reports net loss of Rs 4,876 crore; net NPAs decline

Business FP Staff Aug 10, 2018 14:45:06 IST

The State Bank of India, on Friday, reported a net loss of Rs 4,876 crore for the first-quarter ended 30 June, 2018. The country's largest lender attributed that loss to lower trading income and significant mark-to-market (MTM) losses, owing to hardening of bond yields; and to a higher provision on account of wage revisions and enhancement in gratuity ceiling.

The lender, in a statement, said gross NPAs declined from Rs 2,23,427 crore as of March 2018 to Rs 2,12,840 crore as of June 2018, whereas net NPAs declined from Rs 1,10,855 crore to Rs 99,236 crore during the same period.

SBI Q1-FY19 Results

Mumbai-listed SBI's shares were trading 0.88% higher to Rs 319.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 14.26 hrs on Friday.

SBI rolls out MOPAD

On Wednesday, the lender, as part of its effort to promote online transactions, rolled out another digital initiative called Multi Option Payment Acceptance Device (MOPAD), which will enable customers to make payments via cards, Bharat QR, UPI and SBI Buddy (e-wallet) on point of sale (PoS) terminals, the PTI reported. SBI has 6.23 lakh PoS terminals deployed across the country. MOPAD will reportedly provide digital convenience to customers and improve ease of doing business for merchants.

Boost Yono user-base

Separately, SBI, on Wednesday, said it is planning to expand its 'you only need one' digital platform's (Yono) customer base to 250 million over the next two years. At present 2.5 million users are registered on Yono, which offers the bank's financial services and lifestyle products.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 14:45 PM

