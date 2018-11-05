SBI shares gain nearly 4% post Q2 results; company's market valuation rises by Rs 8,791 cr to Rs 2,63,543 cr

New Delhi: Shares of SBI Monday rose nearly 4 percent, adding Rs 8,791 crore to the company's market valuation, after the company reported a consolidated net profit on a sequential basis.

The stock gained 3.45 percent to end at Rs 295.30 on the BSE. Intra-day, it soared 5 percent to Rs 299.90.

On the NSE, shares of the company jumped 3.76 percent to settle at Rs 296.10.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 8,791.07 crore to Rs 2,63,543.07 crore on the BSE.

The stock was the top gainer on both the key indices at close of trade.

On the equity volume side, 25.20 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 4 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

The country's largest lender SBI Monday reported 69 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 576.46 crore in the second quarter ended 30 September.

The bank's net profit was Rs 1,840.43 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal.

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 4,230.44 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal due to higher provisioning for bad loans.

Its total income (consolidated) rose to Rs 79,302.72 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 74,948.51 crore in the year-ago period, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing.