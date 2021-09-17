SBI revamps Pension Seva website, see checklist of facilities offered to pensioners here

Pensioners can avail themselves of a variety of services at the website https://www.pensionseva.sbi/ and manage their pension-related services easily

The State Bank of India (SBI) has some good news for pensioners and senior citizens who have their accounts in the bank. The bank has revamped its website for pensioners called SBI Pension Seva.

Pensioners can avail themselves of a variety of services at the website https://www.pensionseva.sbi/ and manage their pension-related services easily.

Good news for all Pensioners!

We have revamped our PensionSeva website for you to manage all your pension related services with ease. Click here: https://t.co/pM0XAgtzuc#PensionSeva #Pension #SBI pic.twitter.com/xioULTSMKC — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 11, 2021

Steps to register for SBI Pension Seva:

― Create a user id on the website https://www.pensionseva.sbi/

― Enter the pension account number and date of birth

― Enter the branch code of the pension paying branch

― Provide the registered email id that was given to the SBI

― Create a new password, confirm it, and complete the registration process

The new portal includes a variety of services for the ease of pensioners. They can download their pension slip or form 16 from the portal. They can view investment-related details and download their arrear calculation sheet. The Life Certificate status of pensioners can be tracked and managed via the website. They can also view their pension transactions and Pension Profile in detail.

The SBI Pension Seva is also offering extended benefits to pensioners such as the facility to submit a Life Certificate at branches of the bank. The facility of Jeevan Pramaan is also available at SBI branches. Pensioners can also receive SMS alerts about their pension payment details as well as receiving pension slips through email or the branch.

In case of any grievance with the SBI Pension Seva, pensioners have the following options:

• In case of any issues experienced while logging into the website, they can take a screenshot of the error and send it in an email to support.pensionseva@sbi.co.in

• Send an SMS saying “UNHAPPY’’ at 8008202020

• Reach out to SBI through its 24X7 customer care service by dialling their toll-free number – 18004253800 or 1800112211

• They can lodge complaints at the bank’s websites bank.sbi, dgm.customer@sbi.co.in and gm.customer@sbi.co.in