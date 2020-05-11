SBI refers SpaceX chief Elon Musk's newborn child's name for giving tips to customers

Country's largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) says its customers need to maintain safe and strong passwords while carrying out online banking dealings, said a news report.

Here's a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don't set it as a family member's name!#ElonMusk #xæa12musk #xæa12 pic.twitter.com/JQZiyPG56m — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 8, 2020

What prompted the public sector bank to suggest its customers to maintain a safe password was the unique name of the new born newborn son of SpaceX chief Elon Musk.

The state-run bank took the reference of Elon Musk’s newly-born child's name, xæa12musk, to advise its customers for picking unique passwords for their internet banking dealings.

SBI had recently tweeted, "Here's a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don't set it as a family member's name!".

The Tesla CEO had recently named his infant as xæa12musk. This name is making headlines all around the world, reported Moneycontrol.

While answering a question on his son's name on 'The Joe Rogan Experience', Musk said how the name was his wife's idea and then explained its meaning, reported The Indian Express.

“First of all, my partner’s the one that mostly came up with the name. I mean it’s just X, the letter X, and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ and then, A-12 is my contribution. ‘A-12’ stood for “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever,” Musk was quoted as saying in the report.

