The State Bank of India has a plan for you to add to your post-retirement savings. Senior citizens with a self-occupied or self-acquired home can earn additional income with the help of SBI’s Reverse Mortgage Loan facility. The bank makes payment to the borrower/s against the mortgage of their residential property under the scheme. A minimum amount of Rs 3 lakh can be availed through this facility, and the maximum amount is Rs 1 crore. The loan’s tenure is 10-15 years, based on the borrowers’ age. As per the State Bank of India (SBI), senior citizens with no adequate source of income for supporting themselves, may benefit from the facility.

In case of a single borrower, Indian residents aged 60 and above are eligible to apply for the Reverse Mortgage Loan. In case of joint borrowers, the spouse should be over 58 years.

An interest of 0.5 percent is charged by SBI as processing fee on the loan. The borrower is required to pay stamp duty to the property insurance premium and loan agreement after the loan is sanctioned. The interest rate on the SBI Reverse Mortgage Loan is presently 10.95 percent.

Here are some of the key features of this loan that senior citizens should know before applying for it:

The interest component is also included in the loan amount. This implies that the amount one actually receives is equal to the sanctioned loan minus the interest.

Periodic property valuation is done by the banks providing Reverse Mortgage Loans, usually after five years.

The bank sells the property after the demise of the borrower. The balance is returned to the borrower’s legal heirs if the property is sold at a higher price. The legal heirs can alternatively keep the property by repaying the loan.

While approving this loan, banks usually consider a margin of 15-20 percent on property valuation.

Senior citizens are able to prepay their Reserve Mortgage Loan without being penalised.

The borrowers are able to opt for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly, or lump sum payout.

The monthly amount that the borrower gets is fixed.

