SBI Long Duration Fund: SBI launches NFO today; apply till 20 December

SBI Mutual Fund (MF) has announced the launch of SBI Long Duration Fund for fixed income investors. The New Fund Offer (NFO) of SBI’s new scheme will be available from today, 12 December and will end on 20 December. It is an open-ended debt scheme which will make investments predominantly into government securities (g-secs) and money market instruments to generate regular income in the long run. As per SBI MF, the SBI Long Duration Fund is relatively better placed in comparison to other traditional products when it comes to tax efficiency and liquidity.

As per SBI MF, the majority of traditional investment products score low in terms of liquidity, investment caps and tax efficiency. Public Provident Funds (PPFs) have a limit of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum on investments, while other products such as tax-free bonds may have challenges regarding liquidity and no incremental supply.

The returns from the SBI Long Duration Fund are going to be market-linked, in contrast to fixed deposit rates for a five-year tenure, which are 6.4 per cent and 7.1 per cent( in the case of PPF). The returns provided by SBI Tax-Free Bonds are estimated to be around 5.29 per cent. The SBI Long Duration Fund is better than its term deposits because it comes with a 20 per cent post-indexation benefit after three years, while SBI’s FD interest is taxed at the slab rate. For the SBI Long Duration Fund, the minimum amount needed is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 after that.

Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO of Fixed Income, is going to be the fund manager of the debt portion of the scheme, and Mohit Jain will be the dedicated fund manager for overseas securities. CRISIL Long Duration Fund AIII Index is the benchmark of the scheme.

According to SBI MF, investors who are seeking to invest for a tenure of over three years can avail the benefits of indexation for more tax-efficient returns. The scheme would offer flexibility to investors to withdraw their investments at any point of time at the prevailing repurchase price.

